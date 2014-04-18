HTC Hired One Of The Marketing Guys Responsible For Making Samsung A Big Hit

HTC One of HTC’s commercials from 2013.

HTC hired Paul Golden, Samsung’s chief marketing officer in the U.S. from 2008-2012 and one of those responsible for developing the company’s Galaxy brand of smartphones and tablets, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Golden will work as a marketing consultant under HTC’s chairwoman Cher Wang.

It’s an important hire, since Samsung’s success is largely credited to its massive investment in marketing. HTC was once the most successful Android device makers, but Samsung was able to take the crown after it started marketing campaigns that directly targeted the iPhone. HTC still makes great products like its new flagship One smartphone, but the company has struggled with public perception of the brand.

Last year, HTC tried a few glitzy ad campaigns, including one series starring Robert Downey Jr., but has continued to report weak financials.

