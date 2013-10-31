HTC Gave This Guy A Free Phone After He Was Shot During A Robbery

HTC just sent a new HTC One smartphone, and a bunch of accessories, to the gas station clerk whose life was saved by his HTC smartphone.

The phone stopped a bullet fired into his abdomen during a robbery.

News of the incident went viral, along with a picture of the smartphone that stopped the bullet. It looked like this:

So the folks at HTC sent him a new one and announced it with a tweet:

It probably goes without saying, but if you’re gunning for a new HTC One smartphone for free, actually being gunned down probably isn’t the safest way to go about it.

