Two Of The Best Android Phones Can't Launch In The U.S. Yet Because Of A Patent Dispute With Apple

Photo: Grim Santo / Flickr, CC

It looks like Apple’s patent war against HTC just paid off.HTC has been forced to delay the launch of two of its smartphones – the flagship HTC One X and HTC Evo 4G LTE phones – because the shipments are being reviewed by U.S. Customs to make sure they don’t violate one of Apple’s patents, according to The Wall Street Journal.



Back in December, the International Trade Commission ruled that HTC had violated one of Apple’s smartphone patents and forbid HTC from shipping any products into the U.S. that use this patented technology. As a result of this decision, Customs must inspect HTC’s shipments to make sure they don’t infringe on Apple’s patent.

There’s no word yet on how long the phones will be held up in Customs, but we’re sure Apple is probably pretty pleased with HTC’s inconvenience.

By the way, the EVO 4G LTE and HTC One X are two of the best Android phones you can buy today. In fact, we think the One X is the best Android phone on the planet.

