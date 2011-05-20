Here's HTC's First Tablet, And It's Launching In Two Days

Photo: Flyer via HTC

HTC’s first tablet, the Flyer Tab, will launch exclusively at Best Buy this Sunday.The tablet has been available for pre-order on Best Buy’s website for a few weeks, but HTC has made the launch date official.



The Flyer Tab is a 7-inch Android tablet running a modified version of Android 2.3 Gingerbread and will cost $499.99. You can also purchase a stylus for $80.

