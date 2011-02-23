Everything You Need To Know About The HTC Flyer Tablet

Photo: Flyer via HTC

HTC finally managed to create their first incredible tablet, that is the new HTC Flyer. The new gadget is a cool combination of innovative design and the latest technologies. HTC Flyer looks amazing and it seems to me a lot of gadget-lovers would like to have it!The new tablet features a 3D home screen and unique collection of widgets that have the most important apps and links of the user. HTC Flyer supports Flash 10 and HTML 5, so it ensures unbelievable and realistic feel of writing, this tablet uses Scribe Technology.



HTC Flyer is an ultra-lightweight and compact aluminium unibody construction with a fantastic 7-inch HTC Scribe-enhanced screen that will be available globally by the second quarter of 2011.

