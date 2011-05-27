HTC's Flyer Tablet Makes Honeycomb Obsolete

Photo: Steve Kovach

HTC’s first tablet, the Flyer, is here. I got to spend some time with the Flyer yesterday, and aside from a few little quirks, I enjoyed it.Click here to see photos of the HTC Flyer >



I’ll have a full review next week, but in the meantime, here are my initial thoughts:

It’s thick and heavy. Even though the screen is just seven inches, the Flyer is thicker than the first iPad and just as heavy. However, when you hold it in landscape, the curved edges make it comfortable to grasp.

Since the Flyer doesn’t run Honeycomb, HTC did a great job modifying Android to adapt to the larger tablet-sized screen. I’m a big fan of HTC’s sense skin, and it makes the Flyer much more user-friendly. It even feels more polished than the last version of Honeycomb.

The stylus is a neat idea, but I don’t think it’s worth the extra $80. There’s a note-taking app that syncs with Evernote (pretty neat), and you can use the stylus to highlight and take notes in e-books.

I think the pricing of the tablet is off too. At $499.99, it’s the same price as the cheapest iPad, but still has a smaller display. Plus if you really want the stylus, you’ll be paying $580 for the full Flyer experience. That’s pretty steep.

Overall, the Flyer feels like a solid device. It’s definitely the best 7-inch tablet I’ve used so far. Check out the photos at the link below to see for yourself.

