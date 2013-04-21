Hands-On Photos Of The New Facebook Phone, The HTC First

The HTC First is a new Android phone from HTC that’s the first to ship with Facebook Home out of the box.



Facebook Home is a new Android app from Facebook that replaces your regular Android home screen with Facebook services and features.

You can read our full review of Facebook Home and the HTC First here. Check out the gallery below for a visual tour of how it all works.

