LEAKED: Here's What The New Facebook Phone Will Look Like

Here’s a leaked render of the HTC First, the so-called “Facebook Phone” that the two companies will use to demonstrate a tweaked Android app called Facebook Home.



The image comes from the anonymous gadget leaker @evleaks on Twitter. (@evleaks has a solid track record with this stuff, so we believe it’s legit.)

According to a leak of the software yesterday, Facebook Home will be a new app for Android devices that replaces your home screen with Facebook updates.

Facebook will formally announce Facebook Home at a press event at its Menlo Park headquarters on April 4.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/evleaks/status/319183265938423808



