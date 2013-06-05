HTC Just Had Its Best Month In A Long Time, But Top Execs Are Bolting Anyway

According to a new report from Bloomberg Businessweek, HTC is losing another top executive: COO Matthew Costello.



The company, whose share of the smartphone has fallen to a mere 4.2%, has now lost three executives in recent weeks.

Besides Costello, The Verge notes that HTC has seen departures from its Chief Product Officer and the CEO of HTC Asia.

These departures have taken place despite HTC reporting its best quarter since June 2012. According to The Next Web, the company generated over $300 million more revenue in May than it did the month before, perhaps a sign that the company’s new flagship One phone (which launched in April) is doing better than its other recent devices.

