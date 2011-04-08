Now Sprint Says HTC's EVO View 4G Tablet Will Not Have Honeycomb

Photo: HTC

Yesterday we told you that HTC’s seven-inch 4G tablet, the EVO View, would ship with Android 3.0 Honeycomb right out of the box.That information came directly from Sprint’s website. Now Sprint is telling Android Community that the spec sheet was a mistake and the EVO View will run Android 2.3 Gingerbread.



The spec sheet has been updated to read “latest version of Android” instead of Honeycomb.

Although the tablet will most likely get an update to Honeycomb soon after release, just like the HTC Flyer Tablet, this is a big disappointment to those who hoped to get the tablet-optimised operating system right out of the box.

