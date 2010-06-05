Humorously Short HTC EVO Lines Around The World

Whenever an exciting new gadget comes out, we love to post photos of the hordes of people lined up outside stores waiting in line to be the first to buy it.



This is easiest when it’s a big new Apple product: The annual iPhone lines are always impressive, and the iPad lines in April were also substantial.

Today’s Google Android-powered HTC EVO 4G from Sprint? (“The Escalade of smartphone.”)

The phone looks sexy, but the lines… not so much.

(Are you in line waiting for one? Send us a photo and we'll add it to the list: [email protected])

