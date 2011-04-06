HTC's EVO View 4G Will Be The First 7 Inch Tablet To Run Honeycomb

Photo: HTC

Just a few days after we found out HTC’s Flyer Tab will have to be upgraded to Android 3.0 Honeycomb, Sprint confirms that it’s 4G version of the tablet will have it right out of the box.The tablet, called the HTC EVO View 4G, is a seven-inch tablet that will run HTC’s Sense skin on top of Honeycomb. This is the first time we’ve heard of Google allowing a manufacturer to alter Honeycomb, especially after all the recent talk of locking down the OS.



So far, all press images still show the EVO View running what looks like Android 2.2 Froyo.

There’s still no price or solid release date for the EVO View, but Sprint says to expect it some time this summer.

