HTC Is Holding A Mystery Event On February 19

HTC sent out press invites this morning for an event in New York on Feb. 19. It’s unclear what exactly the event is for, but we’re guessing HTC will likely announce its new flagship Android phone. (HTC announced its current flagship phone, the HTC One X, around this time last year.)



Over the last few weeks there have been leaks for a new HTC phone codenamed the M7. Most expected HTC to announce that device at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona next month, but the company could’ve decided to jump the gun and debut the M7 a week early.

We’ll be covering the event live on Feb. 19.

