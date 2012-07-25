RAPID REVIEW: Should You Buy Verizon's New Droid?

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider
The HTC Droid Incredible was released earlier this month on Verizon, and we finally got our hands on it.New additions include an amazing auto-focus camera, Beats by Dre audio, and the ability to connect to Verizon’s zippy 4G network.
Believe it or not, this is already the third-generation of HTC’s popular Incredible phone.
The Incredible doesn’t look physically different from earlier iterations. But in this case a bloated version of Android coupled with a repeat design felt boring.
Other features include:
- 4-inch super LCD screen (960 x 540 resolution)
- 8-megapixel camera with auto focus and LED flash, VGA front facing camera
- 1080p video recorder
- 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon
- 8GB storage, 1GB RAM
- Bluetooth 4.0
- MicroSD card slot
The screen is very bright, but we were distracted by HTC's modifications to the Android operating system.
We were impressed by the sound quality of the built in Beats audio. Sadly, we didn't get to test the earbuds that come along with it. (We have our own pair of Beats)
Unfortunately, we have to say no.
There are many other phones that offer a better experience with more up to date features.
If you're a Verizon customer and want an Android phone, the carrier is offering the Samsung Galaxy Nexus for $99 with a new two-year contract versus the $150 for the Incredible 4G. Plus the Galaxy Nexus will likely get an upgrade to the new version of Android, called Jelly Bean, before the Incredible 4G.
Don't get us wrong, we don't think the Incredible is a bad phone, but Verizon there are still better phones on Verizon for less money.
