RAPID REVIEW: Should You Buy Verizon's New Droid?

The HTC Droid Incredible was released earlier this month on Verizon, and we finally got our hands on it.New additions include an amazing auto-focus camera, Beats by Dre audio, and the ability to connect to Verizon’s zippy 4G network.



Believe it or not, this is already the third-generation of HTC’s popular Incredible phone.

The Incredible doesn’t look physically different from earlier iterations. But in this case a bloated version of Android coupled with a repeat design felt boring.

Other features include:

4-inch super LCD screen (960 x 540 resolution)

8-megapixel camera with auto focus and LED flash, VGA front facing camera

1080p video recorder

1.2 GHz dual-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon

8GB storage, 1GB RAM

Bluetooth 4.0

MicroSD card slot

