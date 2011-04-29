HTC DROID INCREDIBLE 2: A Nice Upgrade To One Of The Most Popular Android Phones Ever [UNBOXING]

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

HTC’s DROID Incredible 2 launches today on Verizon, I’ve been able to spend a few hours with the phone this morning.The phone is the sequel to the DROID Incredible, one of HTC’s most popular Android phones of last year, and carries the “Droid” name just like several other Verizon Android phones.



Right off the bat, I love the feel of this thing. It has a similar shape to the original Incredible with raised backing. It also feels incredibly solid, unlike all those flimsy Android phones made of mostly plastic.

Even though it’s not thinner than the iPhone 4, the Incredible 2 feels more comfortable to hold with its rounded edges and rubbery backing.

I’ll have a full, in-depth review of the Incredible 2 next week, but for now, here are my initial impressions:

The screen is incredibly bright, and even more responsive to touch than other HTC phones we’ve used.

I’m usually not a fan of widgets thrown into Android by the manufacturer, but I do like the FriendStream. It’s a simple tool that pipes in updates from your Facebook and Twitter accounts.

While I still prefer a clean version of Android, HTC’s Sense interface is still the next best thing. It’s easier to cycle through your home screens and you can’t beat that weather widget.

The processor speed is great too. I thought there would be a problem since it was only a single core 1 GHz processor, the same one HTC was using a year ago, but apps and web pages still load fast. Very snappy.

The photo quality from the 8 MP camera is on par with other smartphones with the same specs. Photos and videos are crisp and clear.

At $199.99 with contract, the DROID Incredible 2 feels like a good value for anyone looking for a powerful smartphone. If you don’t feel comfortable shelling out another $50 or $100 for one of Verizon’s 4G phones, this is the next best thing.

