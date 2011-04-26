HTC's Most Popular Phone Gets An Update

Photo: Verizon

HTC finally confirmed the DROID Incredible 2, just two days before its launch.There have been a lot of leaks about the Incredible 2, so we knew this was coming sooner than later. It will launch on Verizon for $199.99 with a two-year contract on Thursday, the same day as Samsung’s DROID Charge.



Here are the specs:

Android 2.2 Froyo

4-inch LCD display

1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

3G mobile hotspot for up to 5 wifi devices

8 MP camera with LED flash, 1.3 MP front-facing camera

Automatic face detection for photos

Integrated noise-cancelation technology

