The Latest Google Phone Comes With Anti-Google Software

The latest phone to come out running Google’s mobile operating system, Android, is the HTC Desire 200.



The HTC Desire 200 low-end phone that costs $165.

Here’s what’s weird about it.

It comes with ad-blocking software pre-installed.

On HTC’s site for the Desire 200, it reads:

The HTC Desire 200 makes reading websites easier by automatically adjusting text to fit your screen and removing unwanted ads. Zoom in and dial a phone number with one easy step and even store copies of online articles that you want to read offline later. On-the-go web browsing has never been easier

That’s weird because the reason Google gives HTC and other phone-makers Android for free is so that there will be more mobile Web users on the planet to look at all of Google’s mobile ads.

Giving Android to phone-makers for free has mostly paid off for Google. Android is now huge. But sometimes it backfires in ways like this.

The most serious example is the story of how Amazon adopted Android for its Kindle devices and then re-wrote Android’s code to remove Google-branding from it almost entirely. Then Amazon opened its own appstore.

