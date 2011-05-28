HTC Clocks On Android Phones Are Screwing Up The Time Today

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Reports are coming in that HTC’s iconic clock widget is displaying the wrong time on some Android devices.In some cases, the clock is off by as much as 15 minutes.



While that’s not as bad as the iPhone’s Daylight Savings time glitch, it can still be annoying.

We didn’t notice a problem on our HTC Flyer Tab this morning. But if you’re having problems, let us know in the comments.

[Via Phandroid]

Also Read: Our Review Of The HTC DROID Incredible 2

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.