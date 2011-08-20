HTC Chief Insists Google-Motorola Is "Good News"

HTC isn’t worried about Google entering the phone business with its $12.5 billion Motorola acquisition.

CEO Peter Chou told the Wall Street Journal that he thinks the deal is “good news” because it will give Google the patents to protect HTC and other Android phone makers against lawsuits:

“This acquisition is more to enhance Google’s patent portfolio, to support us, to protect us, so this is good news.”

Google portrayed the purchase as being about patents, but it’s just as likely that Google is going to ape Apple’s end-to-end approach, building the flagship Android devices itself and forcing other phone makers to become very fast followers.

So does Chou believe Google, or is he simply toeing the line while figuring out the company’s next step?

The most obvious move would be placing a bigger bet on Windows Phone, but HTC might also try to pick up WebOS from HP on the cheap.

HTC is the number-six phone maker in the world, and shipped more than 11 million phones last quarter, according to Gartner.

