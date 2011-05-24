HTC Cofounder/Chairwoman Spotted Shopping In Palo Alto Apple Store

Photo: Engadget

Despite a big legal battle between HTC and Apple, HTC cofounder Cher Wang is still a fan of Apple products.And she’s not above shopping in one of Apple’s stores to prove it.



HTC cofounder and chairwoman Cher Wang was spotted at the Palo Alto Apple store.

According to 9 to 5 Mac, Wang and her husband walked out of the store with 2 iPads, 2 laptops, 2 Apple TVs, and an Airport Express to set up a wireless connection.

HTC has its own tablet, so it’s weird they didn’t have one of those to play with. At least she didn’t buy any iPhones.

Related: Apple’s Coolest Stores From Around The World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.