HTC's CEO Reportedly Said He'll Resign If The Company's New Phone Fails

Peter Chou.HTC’s CEO Peter Chou reportedly told a group of executives that he’ll step down if the company’s new flagship phone, the HTC One, isn’t a success.



WSJ has the news in its story about the HTC One’s delayed launch:

In a meeting in late 2012, Mr. Chou told senior executives he would step down if the new smartphone doesn’t succeed, according to people familiar with the situation.

It seems like that nugget got buried as everyone was focused on the phone’s delay. Luckily, Android Beat caught it.

It’s going to be a battle for HTC to make the One a success though.

Early reviews are good, but HTC is having trouble locking down supplies to produce the phone. One HTC exec admitted it’s because supplies no longer see the company as a “tier-one customer.”

The launch has been delayed until April in some markets, which means it could debut around the same time as Samsung’s Galaxy S4, a phone with a lot more hype and buzz than the HTC One.

