Watch the CEO of HTC sing the company's new official song

HTC’s most senior members of staff have unveiled a new performance of an official company anthem. The song, “We Are One,” celebrates the company’s long-running brand.

A new YouTube video, posted on Sunday, captures CEO Peter Chou and chair Cher Wang singing their hearts out at the company’s end of year party. In front of a host of execs, the pair lead everyone in a chorus of “We Are One,” just weeks before the Chinese New Year on Feb. 19.

The song was first reported by The Verge, which notes Chou’s guitar features the slogan, “HTC United”. The words echo the sentiments of the whole act, and the smartphone manufacturer’s set of beliefs as a whole. HTC is all about passion and togetherness.

Before the melody gets underway, Chou talks to the audience and says (Chou is Chinese. His English is good, but not perfect): “The next song, we’re going to sing, is ‘HTC song’. Yeah! The first time, we’re having HTC song. Yeah, ‘We Are One!’ It’s about HTC’s personality. It’s about we have love. We have faith. And we have dreams. And, we have passion. And we’re fearless to pursue our passion. And together we can change the world! Together, we are one!”

“To these dreams, to show you can…in this world together we are one!,” he declares.

The song does have a serious point, though. As The Verge points out, HTC isn’t readying itself to unleash any major developments soon, but its Re camera hardware — shown off by Wang during the stage performance — is the company’s latest announcement. It’s used by experience chief Drew Bamford to record the event. Bamford and other senior HTC figures also get involved in the act later on.

It’s probably fair to say the HTC team is better at making smartphones than rock songs, but everyone seems to be having a lot of fun at the party. Music is becoming an increasingly popular tool for the brand to push its products in general. Last week it dabbled in the rap world — targeting its competitors with a bizarre single featuring hip hop group P.M. Dawn.

See the HTC music video below:

