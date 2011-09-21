Hey Ladies! Here's Everything You Missed From The Big HTC Rhyme Smartphone Announcement In NYC

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We’re live at HTC’s press event in NYC, and we’re pretty much in the dark as to what they’ll be announcing.Some speculation: We’ve heard HTC may announce some super-powerful phones such as the Holiday, Ruby, or Vigor.



Now we’re told we’ll be hearing about the HTC Bliss.

Also, it’s really, really purple in here.

The event was supposed to start at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. They’re running late…

Wi-Fi is super spotty. (Shocker.) We apologise in advance.

—-

9:58: We just got the five minute warning. Hang in there!

10:02 Here we go! HTC VP of design Scott Croyle is up. Giving a big speech about what a smartphone is. This phone will be “Stylish, essential, and intuitive.”

10:05 It’s called the “HTC Rhyme” (Formerly known as the “Bliss”) Rebranding! Time for a video. It looks like the HTC Sensation, but….purple. The Android skin is totally different though. It looks really, really good.

10:08 Comes with a docking station, tangle-free headphones, and a charger. It’s all very purple-y. The phone lays flat in the dock and acts as a clock radio while it charges. Pretty fancy looking. Phone automatically connects to built-in speakers in the dock when you drop it in.

10:09 Gym time! There’s a sports arm band for workouts. Tangle-free headphones. There’s also a purple-y Bluetooth headset and wireless speaker that clips to your car’s sun visor.

10:11 Our snap reaction: It feels like they’re targeting women with all this purple stuff. Kind of sexist, no?

10:13 Video time again! Watching a very Apple-style promo video from HTC’s team of designers and engineers.

10:14 The charm! It’s this glowing dongle thingy that lets you know when you have a message, missed call, etc. Neat concept, but again, it’s PURPLE.

10:15 Nicole Coddington, Senior User Experience Designer is up. She’s going to talk about the new home screen. The UI is pretty nice at first glance. HTC’s iconic “flip clock” has a new, sleek look. We like it.

10:18 Feature time! First up, photos. Camera lens and software help with backlighting issue. “Burst” mode lets you take five shots in 2.5 seconds. You can also do simple photo editing within the camera app. “Auto Upload” lets you upload photos to Facebook and Twitter automatically.

10:20 HTC Watch: This is HTC’s media store for downloading movies and TV shows.

10:21 Verizon’s Chief Marketing Officer Marni Walden up talking about availability. Verizon has an exclusive on the phone. Who is rhyme for? Customers who want latest tech and style. (TRANSLATION: WOMEN!) Dude’s will not be buying this.

10:23 Available September 29 for $199. Includes three accessories: docking station, charm, headset.

10:24 Wrapping up now. Scott is back. Demo time. We’re gonna put our hands on this thing and let you know what we think.

