HTC Is Sick Of Its Patent War With Apple, Wants To Negotiate A Truce

HTC’s CFO tells Bloomberg he wants “sit down” and figure out a deal with Apple over their patent disputes. Apple recently won a ruling from the ITC court that said HTC was violating two of Apple’s patents. However, prior to that the ITC said Apple was violating two patents from S3 Graphics, a company that HTC later acquired.



Patent fights are widespread in the mobile market right now with Android and Android phone makers getting hit the worst.

HTC already pays Microsoft a reported $5 per Android handset. Would it have to pay that much to Apple, too?

