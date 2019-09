HTC just made its new Facebook-integrated phone, the First.



It will be the first phone to ship with the new Android app, Facebook Home.

It will launch on AT&T April 12 for $99.99. Pre-orders start today.

Facebook Home is a new app that offers deep Facebook integration with Android devices. You can learn more about it here.

