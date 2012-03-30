HTC Wants To Blow The iPod Touch Out Of The Water

It appears that HTC has plans to put out an Android-powered device to take aim at Apple’s iPod Touch, reports PatentBolt.



According to a patent filed in Q1 of 2011, this handheld device has no network connectivity or other mobile phone features, leading everyone to believe that it’s simply a mobile media player.

It would almost certainly include access to Google Play, Google’s revamped content store that offers up movies, music, and apps to people wanting to expand their devices.

The patent application is in, so only time will tell if the device actually materialises and presents any real threat to the iPod Touch.

Photo: Patent Bolt

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.