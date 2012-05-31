HTC And Asus Don't Want To Have Anything To Do With Google's Chromebook [rumour]

Google’s new Chromebook laptop has earned a fair amount of buzz this week, but at least two companies would prefer to keep away from the product.



HTC and Asus have apparently decided not to partner with Google in releasing the second-generation Chromebook, according to DigiTimes. Meanwhile, Acer, one of Google’s two partners for the first-generation model, is said to be “still evaluating the project.”

The publication reports hearing from its sources that these manufacturers are concerned with the cloud-based laptop’s poor sales record to date. DigiTimes reports that Acer and Samsung, who partnered with Google on the original Chromebook, sold less than 200,000 units in total. (Google hasn’t released official numbers for this.)

If true, this would make Samsung the only laptop manufacturer firmly committed to partnering with Google in releasing the Chromebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.