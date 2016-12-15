HSC RESULTS: A record-breaking year for NSW students

Photo: Getty/Jeff J Mitchell.

Sydney’s top school for 2016 is James Ruse Agricultural High.

The wait for HSC results was over for 77,000 students in NSW, as the HSC marked its 50th year.

James Ruse’s result made it an extraordinary 21 years in a row at the top for the selective school. Baulkham Hills finished second, with North Sydney Boys and North Sydney Girls in third and fourth.

The top five schools were all selective schools.

The fastest rising school this year was Redfield College in Dural, which climbed 199 places to 59.

Parramatta Marist broke into the top 10, climbing 86 places.

On an individual student basis, 124 students shared 113 first-in-course honours. Sydney Grammar School students came out on top with seven first-in-course honours. James Ruse students collected four, and Fort Street High School Year 12 student Dominic Dwyer topped the state in two subjects – Modern History and French Continuers.

The biggest falls came from Masada, which dropped 50 places down to 74, Canberra Grammar (down 45 places to 98) and Stratchfield Girls (33 places to 99).

Within the top 20, Wenona climbed from 32 into 15th, and Normanhurst from 25th into 11th. Reddam House and Conservatorium both cracked the top 10.

PLC (Croyden) plummeted 16 places to 36 and Sydney Girls dropped 10 places to 13th.

Here’s a selection of the new benchmarks students reached, taken from the Board of Studies, Teaching and Educational Standards NSW website:

A record 1378 students scored a top band result in 10 or more HSC units and are on the BOSTES All Rounders merit list

A record 55,961 students are eligible for an Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR) and for university entry

1619 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, the highest ever number, achieve their HSC, with 825 eligible for an ATAR

ATAR – university admission – scores will be issued tomorrow. The head of BOSTES, Tom Alegounarias, said the ATAR is a “different calculation to the HSC result” and is designed by universities for “a different purpose”.

However, he said most students would “have a pretty good inkling” of what their ATAR will be by now.

