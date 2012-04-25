TOP BANK ECONOMIST: 'The Financial System Is Increasingly Being Rigged'

Stephen King, the top economist at UK bank HSBC, is out with a new note on the popular topic of “financial repression.”



The main ideas are basically distilled in these bullet points.

In other words, with the governments of big Western nations running up so much debt, they’re resorting to various tricks to keep funding themselves — tricks like QE and so on, which hurt savers, etc.

He also recorded a video to explain his thoughts on the matter. It may take a minute to load.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.