HSBC'S SHARE PRICE IS PLUNGING

Hong Kong. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Shares in HSBC are crashing as it start to look increasingly likely that Britons have voted to leave the European Union.

The share price of the bank, which is headquartered in the UK and has more than 1000 branches across the country, has plunged more than 7% in trade on the Hong Kong exchange.

The broader Hang Seng index was down just under 3%.

Here’s how HSBC’s fall looked:

Via Investing.com

