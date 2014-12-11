HSBC Warns Customers In Christmas Message: Your Homes Could Be Repossessed

Pamela Engel

HSBC is reminding all its customers this holiday season that if they don’t pay their mortgages, the bank will take their homes.

Here’s the message, tweeted by an editor at The Guardian:

It reads: “Christmas. Home made. Thanks to over 100,000 of you who trusted us with your mortgages this year.” The fine print reminds people: “Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.”

It seems that HSBC doesn’t trust its customers to keep up with their mortgage payments.

It’s a pretty jarring sentence to include with an otherwise benign holiday message.

