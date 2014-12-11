HSBC Warns Customers In Christmas Message: Your Homes Could Be Repossessed

HSBC is reminding all its customers this holiday season that if they don’t pay their mortgages, the bank will take their homes.

Here’s the message, tweeted by an editor at The Guardian:

Merry Christmas! Pay us or we’ll take your home! pic.twitter.com/g0a9uxGt3Z

— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) December 10, 2014

It reads: “Christmas. Home made. Thanks to over 100,000 of you who trusted us with your mortgages this year.” The fine print reminds people: “Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.”

It seems that HSBC doesn’t trust its customers to keep up with their mortgage payments.

It’s a pretty jarring sentence to include with an otherwise benign holiday message.

