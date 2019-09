Photo: AP

HSBC is doubling the salaries of hundreds of its investment bankers in New York, London, and Hong Kong, according to Sky News.The exclusive report suggests that the move is aimed at targeting political complaints about banker bonuses.



The salary bumps are being given to individuals in the bank’s Global Banking and Markets division.

