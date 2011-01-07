This Is What The World Is Going To Look Like In 2050

Photo: Youtube

Flying cars, teleporters, and old people?What really matters heading into the next 40 years is the demographics of your country’s population, according to a new report released by HSBC.



Many of the world’s top economic powers are now in a state of permanent decline, due to rising amounts of retirees, declining amounts of workers, and population disadvantages.

And by 2050, they’ll be replaced by fast rising emerging markets primed for growth due to high working age populations.

But which economies hold on to their spots and which surge forward?

#15 Biggest Economy: Russia Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $1.88 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $16,174 Detail: One of the BRIC countries, it's a bit surprising to see Russia behind other emerging markets. It does gain 20 places, in terms of its size of economy, over the next 40 years. This low movement is the result of the deep decline in the working age population in the country Source: HSBC #14 Spain Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $1.95 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $38,111 Detail: Spain slips two spots in terms of the size of its economy, from 2010 to 2050. This is due to the rise in amount of retired people, and decline in the working population. Source: HSBC #13 South Korea Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $2.06 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $46,657 Detail: South Korea too slips two spots between 2010 and 2050, and you can see why. The economy is losing a great deal of its working population by 2050, and retirees are spiking. Source: HSBC #12 Turkey Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $2.15 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $22,063 Detail: Turkey is one of the biggest risers in the top 15, jumping six spots as a result of its growing working population. Somewhat worrying is the decline in those seeking education, which may be impacting the income per capita number negatively. Source: HSBC #11 Italy Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $2.19 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $38,445 Detail: Italy tells the familiar story of the demographic crisis facing Europe. Lower birth rates means a declining working age population, and with it a surge in retirees. Italy falls four spots in size of economy rank between now and 2050. Source: HSBC #10 Canada Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $2.29 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $51,485 Detail: Canada's ranking doesn't budge over the 40-year period, with the working population growing. Retirees too grow, so Canada remains balanced over this time period, with a strong income per capita. Source: HSBC #9 France Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $2.75 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $40,643 Detail: The European demographic story personified, France's working population is in decline and its retirees are rising. This means the French lose 3 places between 2010 and 2050. Source: HSBC #8 Mexico Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $2.81 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $21,793 Detail: Mexico really kicks it into high gear around 2030, when its working age population booms. As a result, Mexico rises 5 spots in terms of the size of its economy, between 2010 and 2050. Source: HSBC #7 Brazil Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $2.96 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $13,547 Detail: Brazil may be surprising in how little it moves, only two spots over the 40 year period. This may be due to the decline of Brazilian workers after 2030, and the increase in retirees. Source: HSBC #6 UK Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $3.58 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $49,412 Detail: The UK falls only one spot in terms of the size of its economy, a product of its higher birth rates than many other European economies. Its income per capita is one of the highest. Source: HSBC #5 Germany Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $3.71 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $52,683 Detail: Germany also slips a spot, but its working age population looks firmly in decline by 2030. While income per capita remains high, this demographic trend should be a concern for the eurozone's powerhouse. Source: HSBC #4 Japan Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $6.43 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $63,244 Detail: With all the negative talk about the Japanese economy and its demographics, it is somewhat surprising it only falls two places in terms of its economic rank between 2010 and 2050. The sharp decline in students be educated and its working age population means things are only going to get worse, most likely. Source: HSBC #3 India Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $8.17 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $5,060 Detail: India's boom is the second biggest in the top 15, rising 5 spots in terms of the size of its total economy. It retains relatively few retired persons, and the working age population also continues to grow. Source: HSBC #2 United States Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $22.27 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $55,134 Detail: The U.S. economy slips off its perch, dropping one spot. Its strong working age population growth is only mitigated by the rise in retirees. Its income per capita is the second best in the top 15. Source: HSBC #1 China Size of Economy (Year 2000 dollars): $24.62 trillion Income per capita (Year 2000 dollars): $17.372 Detail: Rising two places to the top, China becomes the world's biggest economy by 2050. While the demographic trend stops improving after 2030, its growth through 2050 remains strong. Source: HSBC

