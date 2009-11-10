HSBC: Bad Debts Shrink, But Lending Has Plunged

The financial crisis is over for HSBC (HBC), it would seem, as a decline in bad debts helped the bank easily surpass expectations in the latest quarter.



Shares are up 4% in Europe, after the announcmenet:

“Driven by stabilised credit performance in the US, loan impairment charges have

fallen to their lowest quarterly level for over a year. The more positive signals that we

saw in the US run-off portfolio in the first half have continued, with the result that our

North American operations did not require any capital support from the Group during

the quarter. We should have further evidence by the year-end as to whether this is a

sustainable trend. All parts of the run-off portfolio continued to reduce during the

quarter.

That they’re seeing this stabilisation is good news for the US economy, beyond just HSBC. The bad news, is that the company is taking the hatchet to lending, drastically curtailing the credit it’s extending to the US market.

