HSBC Slashes Chinese Growth

Joe Weisenthal

The growing pile of bearishness on China continues.

Last night, Chinese stocks hit a new 6-month, as concerns rise about growth, debt, acute financial market stress, a property bubble, and everything else.

Today, HSBC has significantly slashed Chinese growth.

The bank’s chief economist Stephen King tweeted the news:

