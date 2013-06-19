HSBC Slashes Chinese Growth

The growing pile of bearishness on China continues.



Last night, Chinese stocks hit a new 6-month, as concerns rise about growth, debt, acute financial market stress, a property bubble, and everything else.

Today, HSBC has significantly slashed Chinese growth.

The bank’s chief economist Stephen King tweeted the news:

HSBC cuts China growth forecasts to 7.4% in ’13 & ’14 (from 8.2% and 8.4%) as Beijing focuses on supply reforms instead of demand stimulus. — Stephen King (@KingEconomist) June 19, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.