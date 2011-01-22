HSBC Slashes 500 Jobs In Delaware

HSBC is laying off about 500 workers from its credit card operations in Delaware, according to Reuters.



Staffers began receiving notices this week.

The layoffs came about due to “a range of factors, as part of ongoing efforts to balance customer service and business support needs with staffing levels” an HSBC spokesman said.

Those whose jobs are being cut will apparently have priority in applying for other jobs at the bank.

