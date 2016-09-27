Here's HSBC's rap video for graduate recruits

HSBC has released an advert for its graduate careers programme.

Perhaps by means of appealing to the youth market, the advert features a rhyming, spoken word rap. Lyrical highlights include:

“When it comes to one on one / I get the job done / I’ll find solutions to the problems everyone else is runnin’ from.”

And:

“Late night negotiator / Ambition accelerator / You can call me the tailor.”

Watch the advert here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.