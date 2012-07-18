Monster Report On HSBC Money Laundering Reads Like A James Bond Villain's Master Plan

Photo: The U.S. Army / Flickr

Officials from HSBC are on Capitol Hill today, answering the damning findings of a Senate report filled with shocking information about how the bank circumvented regulations to allow America’s enemies to hold dollars (read it here).We’re talking about the bank reportedly holding and moving money for drug cartels, suspicious Russian entities, blacklisted Syrian businessmen and more.



All 335 pages of the Senate report read like the plot of a James Bond movie with characters at HSBC Middle East (HBME), HSBC Europe (HBEU), HSBC U.S. (HBUS), and HSBC Mexico (HBMX).

Protecting the borders of the United States of America goes beyond taking off your shoes at the airport. On the balance sheets of banks across the globe, money can run to whoever wants it enemies included.

Here’s how that happens.

