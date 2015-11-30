HSBC reduced your entire life to one line on a chart

HSBC published a detailed, thoughtful report this morning on how the world’s changing demographics will change the global economy over the next few decades. We noticed this chart inside it, in which HSBC global economist James Pomeroy divides your entire life into just five economically relevant periods:

HSBC’s point is that if you’re in a country with a very young population, then you can expect to see productivity gains kick in over the next few years … but Jeez that’s depressing.

Here’s our version:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.