Police raid HSBC's Switzerland Geneva office

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse HSBC Regional CEO for Global Private Banking in EMEA Alexandre Zeller gestures during the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in Geneva October 5, 2011.

Police raided HSBC’s Switzerland office in Geneva this morning.

According to the BBC, Financial Times, and AP, Swiss prosecutors confirmed it is investigating “HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA and persons unknown for suspected aggravated money laundering”.

In a statement, Swiss prosecutors said its probe into the troubled bank could be extended to “people suspected of committing or participating in money laundering.”

