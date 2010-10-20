Barclays And HSBC Also Exposed To U.S. Foreclosure Crisis

The current mess over mortgage foreclosures is not just impacting big American names like Bank of America and Wells Fargo, but others as well.



Barclays, the buyer of bankrupt Lehman Brothers assets, and HSBC are two British banks with significant exposure to the U.S. mortgage market.

17.74% of Barclays loans to households with 1-4 members are in default. HSBC has a smaller 9.04%, likely related to its ownership of Household International, a subprime lender.

Check out the full list here from SNL Financial (click through for a larger version):

Photo: SNL Financial

HSBC’s (orange) and Barclays (red) stocks have fallen along with the bad news on Bank of America (blue) today, though less severely.

