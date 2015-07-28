Two British banks that were missing from Apple Pay's UK launch have just announced their support

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

Two more big British banks, HSBC and First Direct, have started offering support for Apple Pay, 9to5Mac reports.

Both HSBC and First Direct were listed as launch partners for Apple Pay in the UK, but didn’t offer support when the service rolled out two weeks ago. HSBC had leaked the July 14th launch date in an accidental tweet the previous day.

The two banks said at the time that they would be offering support at the end of the month. Now people can add credit or debit cards from HSBC and First Direct to Apple Pay.

Royal Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds, M&S Bank and TSB Bank are still listed as “coming soon” on Apple Pay’s UK landing page.

Apple Pay went live in the United States in October, allowing users to make contactless payments at participating stores using just their iPhone or Apple Watch.

British users can use it to shop at 250,000 locations in the UK, including Boots, Costa Coffee, Nando’s, Starbucks, and the Post Office and most other places that take contactless payments. It is also supposed to work on the London Underground, but has been experiencing some teething problems. People touching in with their iPhone but out with their Apple Watch have been charged the maximum fare for an incomplete journey, as the service counts the two separate devices as two different travellers.

