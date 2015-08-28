HSBC customers haven't been paid because of an IT glitch and they're furious

Ben Moshinsky

Thousands of HSBC customers were left without their monthly pay due on Friday after the bank’s payment system hit an IT glitch.

It’s the pay day before a three-day weekend so they’re understandably furious.

The bank said on Twitter two hours ago that it’s “working hard to rectify the issue some customers are experiencing with expected payments today.” There’s an issue affecting the BACS payment system, according to the bank.

A Bank of England spokesperson said the regulator was “in contact with HSBC.”

Customers are venting their frustration at the bank’s social media accounts:

 

 

 

The BACS payment system processes around 100 million transactions a day, according to its website. We’ll update the story when the company sends a comment through.

 

NOW WATCH: The ‘Uber of helicopters’ can get you from Manhattan to JFK for much less than you think

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.