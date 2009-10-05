HSBC Chief: Get Ready For A Second Downturn

It sounds as though business leaders are sending a pre-emptive message to public officials to not get cocky and start pulling back stimulus.



FT: Michael Geoghegan, chief executive of HSBC, is so convinced there will be a second downturn in the coming months that he plans to delay any rush to expand the bank.

“Is this a V recovery or a W?” Mr Geoghegan asked in an interview with the FT. “[I think] it’s the latter. [If I’m right], we have to be very careful we don’t grow the balance sheet so far before the recovery has come only to write it back into the impairment line later on. I’m cautious about growing too fast.”

At the same time, Nani Beccalli – head of GE International, who runs the conglomerate’s businesses outside the US – said he was worried that talk of governments preparing exit strategies from the huge amount of cash they have poured into their economies was “premature”.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.