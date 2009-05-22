HSBC Changes Its Mind About Wind Power

HSBC has reversed course on its wind turbine projections for the year, now saying it expects 6,750 MW installed for the year versus a previous estimate of 5,000 MW. It’s a nice reversal, but it still indicates a precipitous drop off in the wind industry for 2009 compared to 2008, when 8,545 MW were installed.



It doesn’t mean much for investors. There are no pure play wind companies publicly traded in the U.S. Maybe GE (GE) benefits, but its competing with world leader Vestas and there’s no indication how much either will cash in on the projected rise in wind.

