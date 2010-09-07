Major Shakeup In UK Banking: HSBC Chairman Leaves, Barclays Diamond Gets Top Spot

The turning of the season brings with it a major shakeup in the world of UK banking.



Barclays has officially tapped Bob Diamond to be its new CEO, replacing John Varley. Diamond is responsible for the acquisition and integration of Lehman brothers.

And HSBC Chairman Stephen Green is heading to the UK government to be its the government’s Trade Minister. Green is an Anglican minister, and is well-known to be a critic of irresponsible, greedy banking practices.

