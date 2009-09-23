HSBC Bankers Take "Personal Alarms" With Them Into Meetings With Angry Clients

Joe Weisenthal
Violent backlash against bankers, isn’t that so Spring 2009?

Apparently HSBC is still worried about what its customers will do when confronted with bad news.

Daily Mail: A businessman in the North West revealed he arrived at a branch of HSBC in Manchester to be met by what he was told was a new risk management strategy.

This involved the bank staff being required to take personal alarms into meeting rooms.

The man asked why this was necessary to be told: ‘I guess there will be some difficult conversations with clients happening at the moment.’

The personal alarms resemble small pagers that can fit in a wallet.

