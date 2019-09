Photo: C-SPAN

HSBC bank officials are testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations this morning following a bombshell senate report that alleges the bank has fostered links to terrorism and engaged in money laundering. You can watch the hearing live on C-SPAN.



