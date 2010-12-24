HSBC Names New Head of Global Commercial Banking

Alan Keir is HSBC’s new global head of commercial banking. The appointment is another in months of executive reshuffling at Europe’s biggest bank.



Keir will move into his new role in January, Bloomberg reported.

At the moment he’s head of commercial banking in Europe and global co-head of commercial banking with John Cloverdale, who is also being moved into another role, head of global transaction services.

Commercial bankng accounted for about a third of HSBC’s pretax profit in the first half of 2010.

Keir, who’s Scottish, has worked in commercial banking for 19 years. He went to the University of Bradford.

