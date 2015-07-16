HSBC got slayed on social media for being late on Apple Pay

Apple Pay launched in the UK on Tuesday, with most of the big banks and plenty of big name chains already signed up.

But one bank that was supposed to come online this week, HSBC, was hit by delays, and new analysis from social media monitoring company Brandwatch shows the bank got absolutely killed on social media for the slip up.

The chart below shows that negative tweets about HSBC on Tuesday outnumbered positive ones 5 to 1:

Brandwatch Brandwatch’s analysis of social media sentiment on HSBC on the day of the Apple Pay launch.

Here’s a selection of some of the worst:

@HSBC_UK_Help I’ve been banking with HSBC for 15 years, but I’ll be signing up to @natwest_help today because of Apple Pay.

— richard (@richtard) July 14, 2015

So despite the hoopla yesterday, it turns out @HSBC_UK cards are not supported by #ApplePay. #closetoswitching pic.twitter.com/bE3GrAN4GY

— Daniel Zuidijk (@dzuidijk) July 14, 2015